Barbara Corcoran: Here’s How To Get a Raise at Work

If your goal in 2024 is to make more money at work, business expert Barbara Corcoran knows exactly which tactics you should use to earn what you’re worth.

On January 3, Business Insider tweeted a video of the “Shark Tank” star sharing her top tips for smart ways to ask for, and receive, a raise from your employer. Here’s how to successfully ask your boss for a raise.

Make an Appointment To Ask For a Raise

Corcoran recommends first making an appointment to ask for a raise, even if you don’t expect to get it. Those who ask, Corcoran said, set themselves up for the next meeting where they’re likely to get a raise.

During this appointment, Corcoran said to bring a list of all your responsibilities from when you first started working at the company and an additional list of items you’ve taken on since you started working there.

“Make the boss aware that you have a lot more responsibility,” said Corcoran. “You’re delighted to take it on — give me more — but you’d like to be compensated.”

Name a Number You’d Like For Your Raise

Corcoran said this is especially important for women to do, as many women who work up to the point where they’ll ask for a raise won’t give a number. Rather, they’ll say “I’d like to get a raise.”

In contrast, most men will name a percentage, like 10% to 15%, they want as their raise.

Women who feel shy about naming a specific amount are recommended by Corcoran to ask themselves “What would a man do?” and approach raise negotiations thinking like a man.

What If I Don’t Get a Raise?

Don’t get discouraged if you don’t immediately receive a raise.

“You have to ask, ‘What would merit a raise?’ so that when you come back the next time, you could say, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve done. I’d like to get that raise,'” said Corcoran.

How To Leverage an Outside Offer

Employees who don’t receive raises from their employers often start applying for other jobs that offer more compensation. What should you tell your employer if you start receiving offers from other companies with higher pay?

Try using this opener recommended by Corcoran. “It’s perfectly acceptable to go to your boss and say, ‘You know, I’m a little surprised. I got an offer for a lot more money, but I’m not taking it because I love this business. But I’m really wondering, could you level with me as to my future prospects here?'”

Using this opener has a very different end result compared to asking your boss to pay you more money or else you’re gone. Because it’s not insulting or threatening, Corcoran said the boss wants to measure up.

“If I were a boss, I would go out of my way to think of how I could push you ahead if I value you,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran’s “Theory as a Boss” on Raises

Over the years, Corcoran has had many employees ask her for raises. As a boss, she said her theory is to get ahead of valuable employees and give them raises before they make the ask.

“Employees will kill for you if you can treat them with that kind of reverence and respect and prove it by paying them more,” said Corcoran.

Beyond money, Corcoran also pushes recognition and opportunity to her employees which are often more valuable than raises.

“Whatever it takes to make them feel ‘I am loved.’ That’s what everybody wants.”

