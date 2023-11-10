News & Insights

US Markets

Barbados 'debt-for-climate' swap backed by $300 mln EIB, IADB guarantee - statement

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 10, 2023 — 07:51 am EST

Written by Rachel Savage for Reuters ->

By Rachel Savage

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) are providing a $300 million guarantee for Barbados to execute a "debt-for-climate" swap to upgrade water infrastructure, the European Commission said on Friday.

The deal will enable the Caribbean island nation to issue the equivalent of $295 million of sustainability-linked debt, with the EIB and IDB each providing $150 million guarantees, the Commission said in a statement.

"This innovative financing structure, a world's first for resilient infrastructure, can provide a new avenue to allow climate-vulnerable states to accelerate critical investment in adaptation in a manner that does not jeopardise public debt dynamics," Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said in the statement.

It was not immediately clear which debt Barbados will swap in the latest deal. Savings will go towards sewage treatment plant upgrades that the EC said would increase water supplies and mitigate the impact of climate change.

"Debt-for-nature" and "debt-for-climate" swaps are intended to generate savings via cheaper debt for specific conservation or climate-related purposes. They have grown in popularity recently, with Ecuador's record $1.6 billion swap in May sparking more interest in such arrangements.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage and Marc Jones, Editing by Libby George and Hugh Lawson)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.