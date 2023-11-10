Barbados 'debt-for-climate' swap backed by $300 mln EIB, IADB guarantee - statement

By Rachel Savage

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) are providing a $300 million guarantee for Barbados to execute a "debt-for-climate" swap to upgrade water infrastructure, the European Commission said on Friday.

The deal will enable the Caribbean island nation to issue the equivalent of $295 million of sustainability-linked debt, with the EIB and IDB each providing $150 million guarantees, the Commission said in a statement.

"This innovative financing structure, a world's first for resilient infrastructure, can provide a new avenue to allow climate-vulnerable states to accelerate critical investment in adaptation in a manner that does not jeopardise public debt dynamics," Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said in the statement.

It was not immediately clear which debt Barbados will swap in the latest deal. Savings will go towards sewage treatment plant upgrades that the EC said would increase water supplies and mitigate the impact of climate change.

"Debt-for-nature" and "debt-for-climate" swaps are intended to generate savings via cheaper debt for specific conservation or climate-related purposes. They have grown in popularity recently, with Ecuador's record $1.6 billion swap in May sparking more interest in such arrangements.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage and Marc Jones, Editing by Libby George and Hugh Lawson)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.