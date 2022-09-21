Barbados completes first government bond to include global pandemic clause

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The global debt markets saw a major first on Wednesday as more than two-and-a-half years into the COVID-19 crisis Barbados became the first in the world to pandemic-proof a government bond.

Barbados's new bond, which will be repaid over the next 15 years, will be the first to allow a government to suspend its payments if another COVID-style outbreak happens. It can do so for up to two years at a time and twice if necessary

The country's Prime Minister Mia Mottley believes that if this kind of option had been available in 2020 to many of the countries now in trouble, much of the financial turmoil could have been avoided.

"We don't want to take pride in being the first (to have a pandemic clause) we just want to make sure we are not the last," Mottley told Reuters.

"It would have unlocked just under a trillion dollars across the developing world," she added. "And hence we would not be facing the kind of debt crises that many countries are about to face".

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Huw Jones)

