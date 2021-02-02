BAR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BAR ETF (Symbol: BAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.38, changing hands as low as $18.19 per share. BAR shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.43 per share, with $20.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.23.

