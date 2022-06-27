Bar Harbor (BHB) Stock Jumps 8.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) shares soared 8.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.99. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Bar Harbor has announced a new share repurchase program, under which it plans to buyback approximately 5% of its outstanding shares or 751,000 shares. The plan is valid no longer than 12 months. This seems to have led to optimistic investor sentiments. Further, investors are bullish on the banking sector, given the expectations of the interest rate hikes this year and rise in demand for commercial and consumer loans. These factors possibly drove Bar Harbor stock higher.

This bank is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $35.1 million, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Bar Harbor, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BHB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Bar Harbor is part of the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry. Unity Bancorp (UNTY), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.6% lower at $25.82. UNTY has returned -8% in the past month.

Unity Bancorp's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.87. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.8%. Unity Bancorp currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

