Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BHB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.49, the dividend yield is 3.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHB was $23.49, representing a -11.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.45 and a 80% increase over the 52 week low of $13.05.

BHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.