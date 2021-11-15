Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BHB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.2, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHB was $32.2, representing a -2.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.94 and a 52.53% increase over the 52 week low of $21.11.

BHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bhb Dividend History page.

