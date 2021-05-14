Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.37, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHB was $29.37, representing a -9.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.37 and a 86.95% increase over the 52 week low of $15.71.

BHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.32.

