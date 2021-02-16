Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (BHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BHB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHB was $24.77, representing a -0.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.01 and a 89.81% increase over the 52 week low of $13.05.

BHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.19.

