Bar Harbor Bankshares (FRA:42K) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 26.72

The average one-year price target for Bar Harbor Bankshares (FRA:42K) has been revised to 26.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 25.19 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.63 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.20% from the latest reported closing price of 26.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bar Harbor Bankshares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 42K is 0.06%, an increase of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 9,286K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 668K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 42K by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Charter Trust holds 431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 42K by 9.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 382K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 42K by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 42K by 1.64% over the last quarter.

