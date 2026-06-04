Is Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bar Harbor Bankshares is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 831 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bar Harbor Bankshares is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHB's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BHB has moved about 10.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.1%. This means that Bar Harbor Bankshares is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Bank7 (BSVN) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.3%.

Over the past three months, Bank7's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bar Harbor Bankshares belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 69 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8% so far this year, so BHB is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Bank7 belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. This 53-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +2.2% year to date.

Bar Harbor Bankshares and Bank7 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.