Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 28.05 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.27% from the latest reported closing price of 29.66 / share.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares $0.28 Dividend

On October 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $29.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.78%, the lowest has been 2.74%, and the highest has been 6.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bar Harbor Bankshares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHB is 0.06%, an increase of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 9,286K shares. The put/call ratio of BHB is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 668K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Charter Trust holds 431K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 9.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 382K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 379K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bar Harbor Bankshares is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company.

