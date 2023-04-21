Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.55%, the lowest has been 2.49%, and the highest has been 6.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bar Harbor Bankshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHB is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 9,226K shares. The put/call ratio of BHB is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bar Harbor Bankshares is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.20% from its latest reported closing price of $26.11.

The projected annual revenue for Bar Harbor Bankshares is $167MM, an increase of 9.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 2.40% over the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 87K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 7K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bar Harbor Bankshares is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company.

