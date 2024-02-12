Bar Harbor Bankshares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BHB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Bar Harbor Bankshares (Symbol: BHB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 3/15/24. As a percentage of BHB's recent stock price of $25.62, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when BHB shares open for trading on 2/14/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHB's low point in its 52 week range is $19.55 per share, with $31.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.96.

In Monday trading, Bar Harbor Bankshares shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

