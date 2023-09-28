Bar for speeding up Brazil rate cuts now a bit higher -central bank chief

Adds Campos Neto quotes, context throughout

BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank governor said on Thursday that the bar for accelerating interest rate cuts "is perhaps a little higher" now, signaling that policymakers have been following recent developments in the international scenario with more concern.

Speaking at a press conference after the central bank last week cut its benchmark rate by another 50 basis points to 12.75% and signaled more of the same in upcoming meetings, Roberto Campos Neto highlighted that its monetary policy stance still needs to remain restrictive.

Campos Neto stressed that the central bank was in no way comfortable with inflation still running above its targets, emphasizing that policymakers always pursue the official inflation goal, which is 3.0% from 2024 on.

Regarding the size of the monetary easing cycle, he refrained from signaling how far rates would fall.

"We are in a time of great uncertainty, including abroad," he said. "There is no gain in indicating the size of the cutting cycle at this time."

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.