BAR Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BAR

In trading on Monday, shares of the BAR ETF (Symbol: BAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.40, changing hands as high as $18.48 per share. BAR shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.63 per share, with $20.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.49.

