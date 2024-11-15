Bapcor Ltd Sees Change in State Street’s Holdings

Bapcor Ltd (AU:BAP) has released an update.

State Street Bank and Trust Company has adjusted its holdings in Bapcor Ltd, reflecting a change in substantial interest. The company retains significant voting power through various securities lending agreements. This development may influence investor decisions and the market’s perception of Bapcor Ltd.

For further insights into AU:BAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.