Bapcor Ltd Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Bapcor Ltd has announced the issuance of 942,086 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move could impact the company’s financial structure and attract investor attention, as it reflects Bapcor’s efforts to retain and motivate its workforce.

