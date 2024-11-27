Bapcor Ltd Issues New Ordinary Securities

Bapcor Ltd (AU:BAP) has released an update.

Bapcor Ltd has announced the issuance of 83,767 new ordinary fully paid securities as of November 1, 2024. This move might interest investors looking to engage with the company’s stock offerings on the ASX. Such updates are crucial for keeping potential and current shareholders informed about changes in equity distribution.

