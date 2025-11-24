BAP vs. NU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Credicorp (BAP) and Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Credicorp and Nu Holdings Ltd. are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

BAP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.18, while NU has a forward P/E of 27.40. We also note that BAP has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79.

Another notable valuation metric for BAP is its P/B ratio of 2.6. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NU has a P/B of 7.26.

Based on these metrics and many more, BAP holds a Value grade of B, while NU has a Value grade of D.

Both BAP and NU are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BAP is the superior value option right now.

