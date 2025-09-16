BAP vs. NU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Banks - Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Credicorp (BAP) and Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Credicorp has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Nu Holdings Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that BAP's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

BAP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.40, while NU has a forward P/E of 28.58. We also note that BAP has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NU currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83.

Another notable valuation metric for BAP is its P/B ratio of 2.2. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NU has a P/B of 8.01.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BAP's Value grade of A and NU's Value grade of C.

BAP is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that BAP is likely the superior value option right now.

