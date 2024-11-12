BAP vs. IBN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Credicorp (BAP) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Credicorp has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while ICICI Bank Limited has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BAP likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than IBN has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BAP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.77, while IBN has a forward P/E of 19.67. We also note that BAP has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IBN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.

Another notable valuation metric for BAP is its P/B ratio of 1.67. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, IBN has a P/B of 3.

Based on these metrics and many more, BAP holds a Value grade of B, while IBN has a Value grade of C.

BAP stands above IBN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BAP is the superior value option right now.

