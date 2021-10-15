BAP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of CrediCorp Ltd. (Symbol: BAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.20, changing hands as high as $133.22 per share. CrediCorp Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAP's low point in its 52 week range is $88.67 per share, with $169.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.83.

