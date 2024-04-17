Baozun (SEHK:9991) Price Target Decreased by 5.30% to 8.89

The average one-year price target for Baozun (SEHK:9991) has been revised to 8.89 / share. This is an decrease of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 9.39 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.22 to a high of 12.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.76% from the latest reported closing price of 5.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baozun. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9991 is 0.00%, a decrease of 83.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.98% to 384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GXC - SPDR(R) S&P(R) CHINA ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9991 by 6.85% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

