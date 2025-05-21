Baozun Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 7:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Baozun Inc. (BZUN) will host a conference call at 7:30 AM ET on May 21, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.baozun.com/WEBCAST-PRESENTATION

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), Passcode 9469014.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Access Code 6845694.

