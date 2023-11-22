News & Insights

Baozun Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q3; Net Revenues Up 4.7%

November 22, 2023 — 05:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Baozun Inc. (BZUN) posted a third quarter net loss to shareholders of RMB 126.4 million, compared with a loss of RMB 168.9 million for the same period of 2022. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun per ADS was RMB 2.12, compared with a loss of RMB 2.88. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Baozun was RMB 76.4 million, compared with a loss of RMB 13.1 million for the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS was RMB 1.28, compared with a loss of RMB 0.22 for the same period of 2022.

Total net revenues were RMB 1.82 billion, an increase of 4.7% compared with last year. The company said the increase in total net revenues was mainly due to the incremental revenue contribution from BBM. Total product sales revenue was RMB 707.9 million, compared with RMB 497.1 million.

