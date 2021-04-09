Baozun Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BZUN) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 35.1x Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Baozun certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:BZUN Price Based on Past Earnings April 9th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Baozun.

How Is Baozun's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Baozun's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 41% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 77% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 33% per year as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Baozun's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Baozun's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Baozun's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Baozun that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Baozun. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

