Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) closed at $41.50, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BZUN as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.56% and +21.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BZUN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BZUN is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BZUN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.47. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.47.

Investors should also note that BZUN has a PEG ratio of 1.06 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.