Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) closed the most recent trading day at $43.83, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.96%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BZUN as it approaches its next earnings report date.

BZUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.76% and +29.42%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BZUN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BZUN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BZUN has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.65 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.71.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

