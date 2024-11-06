News & Insights

Baozun Inc. Maintains Stable Share Capital Amid Incentive Issuances

November 06, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc., a company with weighted voting rights incorporated in the Cayman Islands, reported no changes in its authorized share capital for October 2024, maintaining a total of 50,000 USD. The company issued an additional 1,398 shares from its 2014 Share Incentive Plan, raising 1,700.9 USD. Furthermore, 3,229,155 new shares were issued under its 2022 Share Incentive Plan, indicating continued strategic use of share-based incentives.

