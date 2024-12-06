News & Insights

Baozun Inc. Announces Strategic Share Adjustments

December 06, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc. has made strategic changes to its share structure, issuing new shares under its 2022 Share Incentive Plan and conducting several share repurchases for cancellation. The company issued 687,825 new shares and repurchased multiple batches of shares, reflecting minimal changes in its overall issued shares. These moves indicate Baozun’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity and enhance shareholder value.

