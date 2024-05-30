News & Insights

Stocks

Baozun Inc. Announces Major Shareholder Change

May 30, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baozun, Inc. Class A (HK:9991) has released an update.

Baozun Inc. has announced a significant shuffle in its board and shareholder structure, following the transfer of approximately 14.4% of its total issued shares from Alibaba Investment Limited to Champion Kerry Inc., resulting in Alibaba ceasing to be a shareholder and Champion Kerry Inc. becoming a substantial shareholder. Concurrently, Ms. Yang Liu has resigned from her position as a Director due to the changes in shareholding, although she leaves without disagreement and with the Board’s appreciation for her contributions. The company will continue its strategic cooperation with Alibaba despite the shareholding shift.

For further insights into HK:9991 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.