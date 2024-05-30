Baozun Inc. Announces Major Shareholder Change

Baozun, Inc. Class A (HK:9991) has released an update.

Baozun Inc. has announced a significant shuffle in its board and shareholder structure, following the transfer of approximately 14.4% of its total issued shares from Alibaba Investment Limited to Champion Kerry Inc., resulting in Alibaba ceasing to be a shareholder and Champion Kerry Inc. becoming a substantial shareholder. Concurrently, Ms. Yang Liu has resigned from her position as a Director due to the changes in shareholding, although she leaves without disagreement and with the Board’s appreciation for her contributions. The company will continue its strategic cooperation with Alibaba despite the shareholding shift.

