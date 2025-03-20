BAOZUN Earnings Results: $BZUN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BAOZUN ($BZUN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company also reported revenue of $2,971,573,440, missing estimates of $2,982,334,650 by $-10,761,210.
BAOZUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of BAOZUN stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,487,728 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,766,620
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 766,731 shares (+55.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,085,508
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 491,695 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,337,410
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 451,909 shares (-92.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,229,192
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 416,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,490,354
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 326,388 shares (+16.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $887,775
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 160,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,200
