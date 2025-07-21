Is Baozun (BZUN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Baozun Inc. (BZUN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Baozun Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 606 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Baozun Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZUN's full-year earnings has moved 75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BZUN has returned 13.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 9.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Baozun Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Celestica (CLS). The stock has returned 73.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Celestica's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Baozun Inc. belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.2% so far this year, meaning that BZUN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Celestica belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved +46.6% year to date.

Baozun Inc. and Celestica could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.