Baozun Announces Strategic Share Adjustments

December 02, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc., a Cayman Islands-incorporated company, has announced changes in its issued shares, including share repurchases and new share issues as part of its share incentive plans. The company repurchased several shares for treasury and cancellation, reflecting strategic moves in its equity management. This activity is in line with maintaining regulatory compliance and optimizing shareholder value.

