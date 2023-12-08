Baosteel to buy stake in Shandong-based steelmaker for $1.5 bln

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel 600019.SS (Baosteel) said on Friday it had agreed to buy a 48.6% stake in a steelmaker for 10.7 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) from Shandong Iron & Steel Group.

Purchasing the stake in SD Steel Rizhao Co Ltd will increase Baosteel's influence in the market in the northern part of China, Baosteel said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

($1 = 7.1599 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Kane Wu Editing by Mark Potter)

((hongkong.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; （8610）6627-1277; Reuters Messaging: roxanne.liu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.