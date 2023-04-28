News & Insights

Baosteel sees China's 2023 crude steel output flat to lower vs last year

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

April 28, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co 600019.SS, said on Friday it expects the country's crude steel output-cut policy that was introduced in 2021 to continue in 2023.

Crude steel output in 2023 will either be flat or slightly lower compared to that in 2022, it told a briefing, following the release of its first-quarter report the previous day.

Baosteel produced 11.87 million tonnes of iron and 12.83 million tonnes of steel in the first quarter of 2023.

