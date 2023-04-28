Baosteel sees China's 2023 crude steel output flat to lower vs last year

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co 600019.SS, said on Friday it expects the country's crude steel output-cut policy that was introduced in 2021 to continue in 2023.

Crude steel output in 2023 will either be flat or slightly lower compared to that in 2022, it told a briefing, following the release of its first-quarter report the previous day.

Baosteel produced 11.87 million tonnes of iron and 12.83 million tonnes of steel in the first quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

