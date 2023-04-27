Baosteel Q1 net profit falls 51% on higher costs, weak demand

By Amy Lv and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co 600019.SS, on Thursday reported a 50.6% fall in first-quarter net profit due to high raw material prices and weaker demand.

The company, known as Baosteel, said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that it earned 1.85 billion yuan ($267.27 million) during January-March, down from 3.7 billion yuan in same period of 2022.

Baosteel is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Baowu Steel Group, the world's largest steelmaker.

The producer's first-quarter sales revenue fell 8.6% on an annual basis to 78.6 billion yuan.

"Oversupply in the steel market continued in the first quarter and the steel sector remained under intense pressure; the iron ore price continued the uptrend," the company said.

China's steel output rose 6.1% on the year to 261.56 million tonnes over January-March, according to government data released this month, after mills ramped up production in anticipation of much more robust demand.

Apparent steel consumption reached 243.42 million tonnes in the past quarter, officials from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said in a briefing.

The company added that Platts' 62% iron ore index climbed by 26.8% in the first three months of the year from the last quarter of 2022, while coking coal prices hovered at a high level.

China's state planner issued repeated warnings about the surge in iron ore prices.

The industry association has also urged steelmakers to cut production amid looming oversupply.

Baosteel produced 11.87 million tonnes of iron and 12.83 million tonnes of steel in the first quarter.

The steelmaker also said its net income in 2022 slumped 48.4% to 12.19 billion yuan.

Its 2022 revenue stood at 367.78 billion yuan, up 0.9% year-on-year, the filing showed.

($1 = 6.9218 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.