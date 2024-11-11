News & Insights

BNZI

Banzai regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum market value

November 11, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Banzai (BNZI) International announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares, MVPHS, requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(5) for continued listing.

