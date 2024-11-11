Banzai regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum market value

Banzai (BNZI) International announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum market value of publicly held shares, MVPHS, requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(5) for continued listing.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BNZI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.