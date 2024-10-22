Banzai regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule

Banzai (BNZI) International announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC informing the company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing. To regain compliance with the Rule, the company’s Class A common stock was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days; on October 18, Nasdaq informed the company it achieved compliance with such Rule.

