Banzai International Intends To Acquire IGLeads

January 05, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI), a marketing technology company, Friday said that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent or LOI to acquire IGLeads, an automated lead generation platform.

Post-acquisition, the company said that it expects to further develop audience acquisition services and enhance service for existing customers by providing cross-sell opportunities.

Banzai said in a statement that IGLeads has about 1,000 customers and is one of the top-user-rated lead generation solutions.

In the pre-market activity, Banzai stock is surging 64.45 percent, to $2.73 from previous close of $1.66 on the Nasdaq.

