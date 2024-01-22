News & Insights

Banzai International Inks Letter Of Intent To Acquire Boast

January 22, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) Monday announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Boast, an all-in-one platform for video-based customer testimonials and surveys. Shares of Banzai gained over 4% following the news.

Boast is a marketing technology business with over 500 customers including HubSpot, Whole Foods, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blink, and The North Face. Organizations use Boast to capture video content from their customers, users, and members.

"Boast is optimizing the way businesses of all sizes generate and cultivate their online presence. Video is one of the most powerful tools for trust and conversion, and it's a category we know well," said Joe Davy, CEO and Founder of Banzai. "Ryan and his team have built a very impressive business which we're excited to have the opportunity to own. Integrating Boast into the Banzai ecosystem would represent a key step forward in our strategy to consolidate mission-critical MarTech solutions through acquisition."

