Banzai International, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Revenue of $3.4 Million, Achieving 213% Year-Over-Year Growth

May 15, 2025 — 05:41 pm EDT

Banzai International reported Q1 2025 revenue of $3.4 million, marking 213% growth, with improved net loss of $3.6 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Banzai International, Inc. reported significant financial growth for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching $3.4 million, a remarkable 213% increase compared to the same period last year. Gross profit also saw impressive growth of 297%, bringing it to $2.8 million and resulting in a gross margin expansion from 64.7% to 82.1%. The company improved its net loss to $3.6 million, down from $7.9 million in the previous quarter, indicating progress towards cash break-even operations for the fiscal year. Additionally, the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Vidello and has signed an agreement to acquire Act-On Software, anticipated to boost revenues further. Banzai's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has grown by 268%, reflecting its focus on mid-market and enterprise customers. Enhanced investments in product development and a strengthened customer base of over 90,000 were also highlighted as part of the company's strategic initiatives.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue of $3.4 million for Q1 2025 represents a remarkable 213% growth from Q1 2024, indicating strong demand for the company's products.
  • Gross profit reached $2.8 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a substantial 297% increase over Q1 2024, with gross margin expanding to 82.1% from 64.7%.
  • Significant improvement in net loss to ($3.6) million compared to ($7.9) million in Q4 2024, positioning the company towards achieving cash break-even operations in FY2025.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to $14.9 million, showcasing a 268% annualized ARR growth rate compared to Q4 2024, highlighting a strong subscription-based revenue model.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite significant revenue growth, the net loss for Q1 2025 was ($3.6) million, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges.
  • Adjusted EBITDA remains negative at ($1.7) million, indicating operational difficulties despite improvements in revenue.
  • Total operating expenses increased sharply to $7.7 million, up from $4.1 million in the prior year, which could raise concerns about financial management and cost control.

FAQ

What were Banzai's revenue figures for Q1 2025?

Banzai reported revenue of $3.4 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 213% increase from Q1 2024.

How much has Banzai's gross profit grown in Q1 2025?

The gross profit for Q1 2025 was $2.8 million, marking a 297% increase compared to Q1 2024.

What improvements were made in Banzai's net loss?

Net loss improved to ($3.6) million in Q1 2025, a significant reduction from ($7.9) million in Q4 2024.

What is Banzai's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Q1 2025?

Banzai's ARR reached $14.9 million for Q1 2025, demonstrating a strong 268% annualized growth rate.

When will Banzai hold its Q1 2025 results conference call?

The conference call for Q1 2025 results is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.


$BNZI Insider Trading Activity

$BNZI insiders have traded $BNZI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BNZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH P. DAVY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $48,940.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation






Three


Months


Ended






March 31,




Three


Months


Ended






March 31,




Period-


over-




Period-


over-



($ in Thousands)



2025




2024




Period $




Period %

Net loss

$
(3,644
)

$
(4,291
)

$
647



-15.1
%

Depreciation expense


247



2



245



12250.0
%

Stock based compensation


337



43



294



685.9
%

Interest expense







451



(451
)


-100.0
%

Interest expense - related party


358



578



(220
)


-38.1
%

Income tax expense


74



(1
)


75



-7500.0
%

GEM commitment fee expense


-



200



(200
)


-100.0
%

Gain on extinguishment of liabilities


(4,343
)


(528
)


(3,815
)


722.5
%

Loss on debt issuance


274



171



103



60.2
%

Loss on issuance of term notes


1,770








1,770


nm

Change in fair value of warrant liability


(4
)


(408
)


404



-99.0
%

Change in fair value of warrant liability - related party


2



(115
)


117



-101.7
%

Change in fair value of bifurcated embedded derivative liabilities - related party


43



-



43


nm

Change in fair value of convertible notes


159



544



(385
)


-70.8
%

Change in fair value of term notes


166








166


nm

Change in fair value of convertible bridge notes


(22
)







(22
)

nm

Loss on yorkville sepa advances


385








385


nm

Other expense, net


(125
)


(4
)


(121
)


3025.0
%

Transaction related expenses*


2,582



1,842



740



40.2
%

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)

$
(1,742
)

$
(1,512
)

$
(230
)


15.2
%





BANZAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.




Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024




(Unaudited)





ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash

$
780,764


$
1,087,497

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $14,503 and $24,210, respectively


1,028,379



936,321

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


831,394



643,674

Total current assets


2,640,537



2,667,492








Property and equipment, net


10,889



3,539

Intangible assets, net


8,936,187



3,883,853

Goodwill


21,991,721



18,972,475

Operating lease right-of-use assets


66,896



72,565

Bifurcated embedded derivative asset - related party


20,000



63,000

Other assets


13,984



11,154

Total assets


33,680,214



25,674,078









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable


2,830,450



7,782,746

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


4,030,965



3,891,018

Convertible notes (Yorkville)


1,684,000






Convertible notes - related party


8,104,901



8,639,701

Convertible notes







215,057

Notes payable, carried at fair value


5,949,001



3,575,000

Warrant liability


11,000



15,000

Warrant liability - related party


4,600



2,300

Earnout liability


2,046,370



14,850

Due to related party


167,118



167,118

Deferred revenue


4,419,195



3,934,627

Operating lease liabilities, current


23,485



22,731

Total current liabilities


29,271,085



28,260,148








Deferred revenue, non-current


111,161



117,643

Deferred tax liability


1,309,333



10,115

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


43,765



49,974

Total liabilities


30,735,344



28,437,880








Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)













Stockholders' equity (deficit):






Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 275,000,000 (250,000,000 Class A and 25,000,000 Class B) shares authorized and 14,686,775 (12,375,641 Class A and 2,311,134 Class B) and 8,195,163 (5,884,029 Class A and 2,311,134 Class B) issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


1,450



800

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 1 and 1 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024










Additional paid-in capital


84,866,612



75,515,111

Accumulated deficit


(81,923,192
)


(78,279,713
)

Stockholders' equity (deficit)


2,944,870



(2,763,802
)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$
33,680,214


$
25,674,078































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BANZAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024








Revenue

$
3,379,083


$
1,079,472

Cost of revenue


605,999



381,380

Gross profit


2,773,084



698,092








Operating expenses:






General and administrative expenses


7,433,088



4,098,789

Depreciation and amortization expense


246,691



1,564

Total operating expenses


7,679,779



4,100,353








Operating loss


(4,906,695
)


(3,402,261
)








Other expenses (income):






GEM settlement fee expense







200,000

Interest income


(2
)


(10
)

Interest expense







451,399

Interest expense - related party


358,381



577,513

Gain on extinguishment of liabilities


(4,343,406
)


(527,980
)

Loss on debt issuance


273,800



171,000

Loss on extinguishment of term notes


1,769,895






Change in fair value of warrant liability


(4,000
)


(408,000
)

Change in fair value of warrant liability - related party


2,300



(115,000
)

Change in fair value of bifurcated embedded derivative assets - related party


43,000






Change in fair value of convertible notes


159,100



544,000

Change in fair value of term notes


165,906






Change in fair value of convertible bridge notes


(21,714
)





Loss on Yorkville SEPA advances


384,524






Other income, net


(124,531
)


(4,118
)

Total other (income) expenses, net


(1,336,747
)


888,804

Loss before income taxes


(3,569,948
)


(4,291,065
)

Income tax expense (benefit)


73,531



(933
)

Net loss


(3,643,479
)


(4,290,132
)








Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$
(3,643,479
)

$
(4,290,132
)








Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders






Basic and diluted

$
(0.15
)

$
(1.64
)








Weighted average common shares outstanding






Basic and diluted


23,963,166



2,612,025
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BANZAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net loss

$
(3,643,479
)

$
(4,290,132
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization expense


246,691



1,564

Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable


(9,707
)


(2,191
)

Non-cash share issuance for marketing expenses







48,734

Non-cash shares issued for consulting expenses


232,500






Non-cash settlement of GEM commitment fee







200,000

Discount at issuance on notes carried at fair value


16,200






Non-cash interest expense







374,944

Non-cash interest expense - related party


336,275



87,758

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


(885
)


30,027

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - related party







489,755

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets


5,669



43,705

Stock based compensation expense


336,568



42,827

Gain on extinguishment of liability


(4,343,406
)


(527,980
)

Loss on debt issuance


273,800



171,000

Loss on extinguishment of term notes


1,769,895






Loss on SEPA issuance


384,524






Change in fair value of warrant liability


(4,000
)


(408,000
)

Change in fair value of warrant liability - related party


2,300



(115,000
)

Change in fair value of bifurcated embedded derivative liabilities - related party


43,000






Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes


159,100



544,000

Change in fair value of term notes


165,906






Change in fair value of convertible bridge notes


(21,714
)





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


(82,351
)


72,570

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(187,720
)


(186,558
)

Other assets


(2,830
)





Accounts payable


(609,595
)


1,897,046

Deferred revenue


36,602



31,210

Accrued expenses


(212,557
)


(524,713
)

Operating lease liabilities


(5,455
)


(75,078
)

Earnout liability


170,481



(22,274
)

Deferred revenue - long-term


(6,482
)





Deferred tax liability


(25,032
)





Net cash used in operating activities


(4,975,702
)


(2,116,786
)

Cash flows from investing activities:






Cash paid in acquisition of Vidello, net of cash acquired


(2,677,480
)





Net cash used in investing activities


(2,677,480
)





Cash flows from financing activities:






Payment of GEM commitment fee promissory note


(215,057
)


(1,200,000
)

Repayment of convertible notes (Yorkville)


(1,877,100
)





Proceeds from term notes, net of issuance costs


4,000,000






Repayment of term notes


(3,686,086
)





Partial repayment of convertible notes - related party


(870,190
)





Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs


3,258,000



2,250,000

Proceeds from issuance of shares to Yorkville under the SEPA


6,687,082






Proceeds from shares issued to Verista


49,800






Net cash provided by financing activities


7,346,449



1,050,000

Net decrease in cash


(306,733
)


(1,066,786
)

Cash at beginning of period


1,087,497



2,093,718

Cash at end of period

$
780,764


$
1,026,932


Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:






Cash paid for interest







44,814


Non-cash investing and financing activities






Shares issued to Roth for advisory fee







278,833

Shares issued to GEM







100,000

Shares issued for marketing expenses







194,935

Shares issued to Hudson for consulting fee


232,500






Settlement of GEM commitment fee







200,000

Consideration transferred for acquisition of Vidello


1,661,677






Assets acquired in acquisition of Vidello


8,393,172






Liabilities assumed in acquisition of Vidello


3,986,464






Shares issued to Yorkville of aggregate commitment fee







500,000

Conversion of convertible notes - Yorkville







1,667,000

Conversion of convertible notes - related party







2,540,091





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

