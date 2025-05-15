Banzai International, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Revenue of $3.4 Million, Achieving 213% Year-Over-Year Growth

Banzai International reported Q1 2025 revenue of $3.4 million, marking 213% growth, with improved net loss of $3.6 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Banzai International, Inc. reported significant financial growth for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues reaching $3.4 million, a remarkable 213% increase compared to the same period last year. Gross profit also saw impressive growth of 297%, bringing it to $2.8 million and resulting in a gross margin expansion from 64.7% to 82.1%. The company improved its net loss to $3.6 million, down from $7.9 million in the previous quarter, indicating progress towards cash break-even operations for the fiscal year. Additionally, the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Vidello and has signed an agreement to acquire Act-On Software, anticipated to boost revenues further. Banzai's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) has grown by 268%, reflecting its focus on mid-market and enterprise customers. Enhanced investments in product development and a strengthened customer base of over 90,000 were also highlighted as part of the company's strategic initiatives.

Potential Positives

Revenue of $3.4 million for Q1 2025 represents a remarkable 213% growth from Q1 2024, indicating strong demand for the company's products.

Gross profit reached $2.8 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a substantial 297% increase over Q1 2024, with gross margin expanding to 82.1% from 64.7%.

Significant improvement in net loss to ($3.6) million compared to ($7.9) million in Q4 2024, positioning the company towards achieving cash break-even operations in FY2025.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to $14.9 million, showcasing a 268% annualized ARR growth rate compared to Q4 2024, highlighting a strong subscription-based revenue model.

Potential Negatives

Despite significant revenue growth, the net loss for Q1 2025 was ($3.6) million, highlighting ongoing profitability challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA remains negative at ($1.7) million, indicating operational difficulties despite improvements in revenue.

Total operating expenses increased sharply to $7.7 million, up from $4.1 million in the prior year, which could raise concerns about financial management and cost control.

FAQ

What were Banzai's revenue figures for Q1 2025?

Banzai reported revenue of $3.4 million for Q1 2025, reflecting a 213% increase from Q1 2024.

How much has Banzai's gross profit grown in Q1 2025?

The gross profit for Q1 2025 was $2.8 million, marking a 297% increase compared to Q1 2024.

What improvements were made in Banzai's net loss?

Net loss improved to ($3.6) million in Q1 2025, a significant reduction from ($7.9) million in Q4 2024.

What is Banzai's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Q1 2025?

Banzai's ARR reached $14.9 million for Q1 2025, demonstrating a strong 268% annualized growth rate.

When will Banzai hold its Q1 2025 results conference call?

The conference call for Q1 2025 results is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BNZI Insider Trading Activity

$BNZI insiders have traded $BNZI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BNZI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH P. DAVY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $48,940.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SEATTLE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Banzai International, Inc.





(NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 and Subsequent Key Financial & Operational Highlights









“In the first quarter, as our Vidello and OpenReel businesses continued to drive revenue momentum, we also focused on shoring up the financial strength of the company,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “Revenue was $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, representing a 207% increase from the prior year from continued strong performance for our products. We closed the acquisition of Vidello in February, and progress continued toward closing the acquisition of Act-On Software, which is projected to increase revenue by $27 million for the full year 2025 on a pro-forma basis when completed, which remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions and therefore there is no guarantee it will be completed or provide such revenue.





“For the first quarter, we achieved a 268% annualized Annual Recurring Revenue growth rate. Growth was driven by our focus on mid-market and enterprise customers, and on the Reach product through re-engineering and expanded sales efforts. In total, we now serve over 90,000 customers.





“We made significant improvements to our balance sheet and cost structure, which we believe will position us for sustainable profitability in the future. With the investment in our Vidello acquisition, we further improved our financial position and flexibility with a $5.1 million year over year improvement in stockholders’ equity to a positive $2.4 million as of March 31, 2025. We also implemented a strategic initiative that we expect will enable us to significantly improve net income, substantially extend our cash runway, and invest in growth. We are making significant progress toward these goals and overall improvement in net income is expected to be approximately $13.5 million annually when fully implemented, while maintaining our growth outlook.





“In the first quarter Banzai secured expanded agreements with several prominent enterprises including RBC Capital Markets for our OpenReel solution, further cementing OpenReels position as a leading digital video creation platform for enterprise marketing teams. These agreements further validate our expansion strategy in the enterprise and mid-market. We are seeing solid traction in the financial sector, where the OpenReel Creator tool gives global financial firms the ability to offer standardized branded video with personalization at scale for their wealth managers, partners, and other stakeholders.





“To better serve our customers, we have continued to invest in our products and growth initiatives. We launched



CreateStudio 4.0



, with major A.I. enhancements for video creation including new A.I. builders, hook generators and assistant, and improved audio visualizer, call-to-action, and UI improvements.





“Looking ahead, our acquisitions have allowed us to build an integrated platform of AI-powered MarTech solutions that is driving strong growth with its marketing results. We are focused on adding innovative new products and capabilities that will provide compelling solutions for our clients and further our market reach. As we continue to invest in our software platform, sales and marketing, product development, acquisition strategy and other organic growth initiatives, we are managing costs efficiently. We are also continuing to strengthen our capital structure and balance sheet, to deliver a material benefit to both net income and shareholders’ equity. We look forward to additional updates on our anticipated milestones in the weeks and months to come,” concluded Davy.







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Banzai believes its non-GAAP financial measure ARR is more meaningful in evaluating its performance. The Company’s management team evaluates its financial and operating results utilizing this non-GAAP measure. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, ARR increased to $14.9 million, representing a 268% annualized ARR growth rate.





Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $3.4 million, a sequential increase of 160% from the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of 213% compared to the prior year quarter.





Total cost of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $0.6 million, compared to $0.4 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 59%. The increase was proportional to the revenue for the corresponding period.





Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.8 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 82.1% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 64.7% in the first quarter of 2024.





Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $7.7 million, compared to $4.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to the additions of OpenReel and Vidello and overall operating expenses.





Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $3.6 million, compared to $4.3 million in the prior year quarter.





Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was ($1.7) million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.5) million for the prior year quarter. This period-over-period decrease is primarily attributable to increased gain on extinguishments of liabilities offset by loss on issuance of term notes and increased transaction related expenses.





Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $5.0 million, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Cash totaled $0.8 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024.





Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) refers to annual run-rate revenue of subscription agreements from all customers in the last month of the measured period. These statements are forward-looking and actual ARR may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Banzai’s actual ARR to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.







First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call







Banzai Founder & CEO Joe Davy and Interim CFO Alvin Yip will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website





here





.





To access the call, please use the following information:











Date



:





Thursday, May 15, 2025











Time:







5:45 p.m. Eastern Time (2:45 p.m. Pacific Time)











Webcast Registration



:









https://my.demio.com/ref/qHC2rXEC8UQl131C

















A replay of the webcast and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section





here





.







Note About Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Adjusted EBITDA







In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure as defined below, is useful in evaluating our operational performance distinct and apart from certain irregular, non-cash, and non-operational expenses. We use this information for ongoing evaluation of operations and for internal planning purposes. We believe that non- GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with results under GAAP, may be helpful to investors in assessing our operating performance and comparing our performance with competitors and other comparable companies.





Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We endeavor to compensate for the limitation of Adjusted EBITDA, by also providing the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net loss, and a description of the reconciling items and adjustments to derive the non-GAAP measure.





Adjusted EBITDA should only be considered alongside results prepared in accordance with GAAP, including various cash-flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results and financial performance measures.



















Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation































Three





Months





Ended













March 31,





















Three





Months





Ended













March 31,





















Period-





over-





















Period-





over-





















($ in Thousands)

















2025





















2024





















Period $





















Period %

















Net loss









$





(3,644





)









$





(4,291





)









$





647

















-15.1





%









Depreciation expense













247

















2

















245

















12250.0





%









Stock based compensation













337

















43

















294

















685.9





%









Interest expense













—

















451

















(451





)













-100.0





%









Interest expense - related party













358

















578

















(220





)













-38.1





%









Income tax expense













74

















(1





)













75

















-7500.0





%









GEM commitment fee expense













-

















200

















(200





)













-100.0





%









Gain on extinguishment of liabilities













(4,343





)













(528





)













(3,815





)













722.5





%









Loss on debt issuance













274

















171

















103

















60.2





%









Loss on issuance of term notes













1,770

















—

















1,770













nm













Change in fair value of warrant liability













(4





)













(408





)













404

















-99.0





%









Change in fair value of warrant liability - related party













2

















(115





)













117

















-101.7





%









Change in fair value of bifurcated embedded derivative liabilities - related party













43

















-

















43













nm













Change in fair value of convertible notes













159

















544

















(385





)













-70.8





%









Change in fair value of term notes













166

















—

















166













nm













Change in fair value of convertible bridge notes













(22





)













—

















(22





)









nm













Loss on yorkville sepa advances













385

















—

















385













nm













Other expense, net













(125





)













(4





)













(121





)













3025.0





%









Transaction related expenses*













2,582

















1,842

















740

















40.2





%









Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)









$





(1,742





)









$





(1,512





)









$





(230





)













15.2





%















About Banzai







Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Customers who use Banzai's product suite include Autodesk, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at



www.banzai.io



. For investors, please visit



https://ir.banzai.io



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.







Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235









BNZI@mzgroup.us













www.mzgroup.us











Media







Nancy Norton





Chief Legal Officer, Banzai









media@banzai.io























BANZAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.









Consolidated Balance Sheets





























March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024

























(Unaudited)





























ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash









$





780,764













$





1,087,497













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $14,503 and $24,210, respectively













1,028,379

















936,321













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













831,394

















643,674













Total current assets













2,640,537

















2,667,492













































Property and equipment, net













10,889

















3,539













Intangible assets, net













8,936,187

















3,883,853













Goodwill













21,991,721

















18,972,475













Operating lease right-of-use assets













66,896

















72,565













Bifurcated embedded derivative asset - related party













20,000

















63,000













Other assets













13,984

















11,154













Total assets













33,680,214

















25,674,078















































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable













2,830,450

















7,782,746













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













4,030,965

















3,891,018













Convertible notes (Yorkville)













1,684,000

















—













Convertible notes - related party













8,104,901

















8,639,701













Convertible notes













—

















215,057













Notes payable, carried at fair value













5,949,001

















3,575,000













Warrant liability













11,000

















15,000













Warrant liability - related party













4,600

















2,300













Earnout liability













2,046,370

















14,850













Due to related party













167,118

















167,118













Deferred revenue













4,419,195

















3,934,627













Operating lease liabilities, current













23,485

















22,731













Total current liabilities













29,271,085

















28,260,148













































Deferred revenue, non-current













111,161

















117,643













Deferred tax liability













1,309,333

















10,115













Operating lease liabilities, non-current













43,765

















49,974













Total liabilities













30,735,344

















28,437,880













































Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)

































































Stockholders' equity (deficit):

































Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 275,000,000 (250,000,000 Class A and 25,000,000 Class B) shares authorized and 14,686,775 (12,375,641 Class A and 2,311,134 Class B) and 8,195,163 (5,884,029 Class A and 2,311,134 Class B) issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













1,450

















800













Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 1 and 1 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













84,866,612

















75,515,111













Accumulated deficit













(81,923,192





)













(78,279,713





)









Stockholders' equity (deficit)













2,944,870

















(2,763,802





)









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)









$





33,680,214













$





25,674,078



























BANZAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





























For the Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















































Revenue









$





3,379,083













$





1,079,472













Cost of revenue













605,999

















381,380













Gross profit













2,773,084

















698,092













































Operating expenses:

































General and administrative expenses













7,433,088

















4,098,789













Depreciation and amortization expense













246,691

















1,564













Total operating expenses













7,679,779

















4,100,353













































Operating loss













(4,906,695





)













(3,402,261





)









































Other expenses (income):

































GEM settlement fee expense













—

















200,000













Interest income













(2





)













(10





)









Interest expense













—

















451,399













Interest expense - related party













358,381

















577,513













Gain on extinguishment of liabilities













(4,343,406





)













(527,980





)









Loss on debt issuance













273,800

















171,000













Loss on extinguishment of term notes













1,769,895

















—













Change in fair value of warrant liability













(4,000





)













(408,000





)









Change in fair value of warrant liability - related party













2,300

















(115,000





)









Change in fair value of bifurcated embedded derivative assets - related party













43,000

















—













Change in fair value of convertible notes













159,100

















544,000













Change in fair value of term notes













165,906

















—













Change in fair value of convertible bridge notes













(21,714





)













—













Loss on Yorkville SEPA advances













384,524

















—













Other income, net













(124,531





)













(4,118





)









Total other (income) expenses, net













(1,336,747





)













888,804













Loss before income taxes













(3,569,948





)













(4,291,065





)









Income tax expense (benefit)













73,531

















(933





)









Net loss













(3,643,479





)













(4,290,132





)









































Net loss attributable to common shareholders









$





(3,643,479





)









$





(4,290,132





)









































Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders

































Basic and diluted









$





(0.15





)









$





(1.64





)









































Weighted average common shares outstanding

































Basic and diluted













23,963,166

















2,612,025



























BANZAI INTERNATIONAL, INC.









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





























For the Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net loss









$





(3,643,479





)









$





(4,290,132





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization expense













246,691

















1,564













Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable













(9,707





)













(2,191





)









Non-cash share issuance for marketing expenses













—

















48,734













Non-cash shares issued for consulting expenses













232,500

















—













Non-cash settlement of GEM commitment fee













—

















200,000













Discount at issuance on notes carried at fair value













16,200

















—













Non-cash interest expense













—

















374,944













Non-cash interest expense - related party













336,275

















87,758













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs













(885





)













30,027













Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - related party













—

















489,755













Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets













5,669

















43,705













Stock based compensation expense













336,568

















42,827













Gain on extinguishment of liability













(4,343,406





)













(527,980





)









Loss on debt issuance













273,800

















171,000













Loss on extinguishment of term notes













1,769,895

















—













Loss on SEPA issuance













384,524

















—













Change in fair value of warrant liability













(4,000





)













(408,000





)









Change in fair value of warrant liability - related party













2,300

















(115,000





)









Change in fair value of bifurcated embedded derivative liabilities - related party













43,000

















—













Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes













159,100

















544,000













Change in fair value of term notes













165,906

















—













Change in fair value of convertible bridge notes













(21,714





)













—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













(82,351





)













72,570













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(187,720





)













(186,558





)









Other assets













(2,830





)













—













Accounts payable













(609,595





)













1,897,046













Deferred revenue













36,602

















31,210













Accrued expenses













(212,557





)













(524,713





)









Operating lease liabilities













(5,455





)













(75,078





)









Earnout liability













170,481

















(22,274





)









Deferred revenue - long-term













(6,482





)













—













Deferred tax liability













(25,032





)













—













Net cash used in operating activities













(4,975,702





)













(2,116,786





)









Cash flows from investing activities:

































Cash paid in acquisition of Vidello, net of cash acquired













(2,677,480





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities













(2,677,480





)













—













Cash flows from financing activities:

































Payment of GEM commitment fee promissory note













(215,057





)













(1,200,000





)









Repayment of convertible notes (Yorkville)













(1,877,100





)













—













Proceeds from term notes, net of issuance costs













4,000,000

















—













Repayment of term notes













(3,686,086





)













—













Partial repayment of convertible notes - related party













(870,190





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs













3,258,000

















2,250,000













Proceeds from issuance of shares to Yorkville under the SEPA













6,687,082

















—













Proceeds from shares issued to Verista













49,800

















—













Net cash provided by financing activities













7,346,449

















1,050,000













Net decrease in cash













(306,733





)













(1,066,786





)









Cash at beginning of period













1,087,497

















2,093,718













Cash at end of period









$





780,764













$





1,026,932















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:



































Cash paid for interest













—

















44,814















Non-cash investing and financing activities



































Shares issued to Roth for advisory fee













—

















278,833













Shares issued to GEM













—

















100,000













Shares issued for marketing expenses













—

















194,935













Shares issued to Hudson for consulting fee













232,500

















—













Settlement of GEM commitment fee













—

















200,000













Consideration transferred for acquisition of Vidello













1,661,677

















—













Assets acquired in acquisition of Vidello













8,393,172

















—













Liabilities assumed in acquisition of Vidello













3,986,464

















—













Shares issued to Yorkville of aggregate commitment fee













—

















500,000













Conversion of convertible notes - Yorkville













—

















1,667,000













Conversion of convertible notes - related party













—

















2,540,091











