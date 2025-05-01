Banzai International, Inc. to Host Conference Call on May 15, 2025, to Discuss Q1 Financial Results and 2025 Milestones

Banzai International will discuss Q1 financial results and initiatives on May 15, 2025, with a subsequent Q&A session.

Banzai International, Inc. announced a conference call scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, along with a review of ongoing initiatives and future milestones for the year. The call will be hosted by CEO Joe Davy and Interim CFO Alvin Yip, and will include a presentation accessible via the company's website. Banzai, a marketing technology firm, focuses on delivering AI-powered marketing and sales solutions to businesses, with a diverse client base including companies like Autodesk and Dell Technologies. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's future performance and strategies, cautioning investors about potential risks and uncertainties.

Banzai International, Inc. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 15, 2025, which may provide insights into the company’s performance and growth prospects.

The call will feature key executives, including the Founder & CEO, Joe Davy, indicating transparent communication with stakeholders.

Customers of Banzai include notable companies such as Autodesk and Dell Technologies, showcasing the company’s established reputation and client base in the marketing technology sector.

The press release highlights Banzai's AI-enabled solutions, positioning it as an innovative player in the marketing technology industry.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and goals, which may raise concerns among investors about the reliability of management's projections.

The press release does not provide any concrete financial results for the first quarter, leaving stakeholders without current performance data that could inform investment decisions.

Without specifics on ongoing initiatives or anticipated milestones, the press release may be viewed as lacking transparency and fail to instill confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

When is the Banzai conference call scheduled?

The Banzai conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who will host the Banzai conference call?

Banzai Founder & CEO Joe Davy and Interim CFO Alvin Yip will host the conference call.

How can I access the Banzai conference call?

You can access the Banzai conference call via webcast registration at https://my.demio.com/ref/qHC2rXEC8UQl131C.

Will there be a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast and presentation will be available in Banzai's investor relations section.

What topics will be discussed during the conference call?

The conference call will discuss Banzai's financial results for Q1 2025 and ongoing initiatives and milestones.

SEATTLE, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Banzai International, Inc.





(NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, as well as review ongoing initiatives and anticipated 2025 milestones.





Banzai Founder & CEO Joe Davy and Interim CFO Alvin Yip will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website





here





.





To access the call, please use the following information:











Date



:





Thursday, May 15, 2025











Time:







5:45 p.m. Eastern Time (2:45 p.m. Pacific Time)











Webcast Registration



:









https://my.demio.com/ref/qHC2rXEC8UQl131C

























A replay of the webcast and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section





here





.







About Banzai







Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Customers who use Banzai's product suite include Autodesk, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at





www.banzai.io





. For investors, please visit





https://ir.banzai.io





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.







