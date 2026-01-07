Is Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Banzai International, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Banzai International, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNZI's full-year earnings has moved 45.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BNZI has moved about 65.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 7.6%. This shows that Banzai International, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.2%.

For Byrna Technologies Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Banzai International, Inc. is a member of the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 18.4% so far this year, so BNZI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Byrna Technologies Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 110 stocks and is ranked #109. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.4%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Banzai International, Inc. and Byrna Technologies Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.