Banzai International Expands Agreement with RBC Capital Markets for OpenReel Video Platform

Banzai expands partnership with RBC Capital Markets, providing enterprise access to its OpenReel video creation platform for wealth marketing.

Banzai International, Inc. has announced an expanded agreement with RBC Capital Markets, which will allow RBC's Wealth Marketing Division to utilize Banzai's OpenReel digital video creation platform under an enterprise license. This agreement marks a significant move into the enterprise sector for Banzai, as it builds on the company's existing relationship with RBC Global Asset Management. Joe Davy, Banzai's CEO, highlighted that this partnership would enhance the ability of financial firms to produce personalized, branded video content efficiently. OpenReel is designed to facilitate high-quality video production at scale and serves a wide range of global clients, including major companies across various industries.

Potential Positives

Expansion of the agreement with RBC Capital Markets indicates strong confidence in Banzai's digital video creation platform, OpenReel, enhancing its market presence.

The agreement represents a significant increase in engagement with RBC, doubling the current partnership level, which may lead to increased revenue and growth opportunities.

Positive validation of Banzai's growth strategy in the financial sector, showcasing the effectiveness of OpenReel for enterprise clients.

Partnership with a reputable entity like RBC Capital Markets bolsters Banzai's credibility and visibility within the marketing technology industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a reliance on a single significant client, RBC Capital Markets, which may raise concerns about customer concentration risks and potential revenue instability if the relationship changes or dissolves.

The inclusion of forward-looking statements with inherent uncertainties stresses a cautionary note about the company's future performance and exposes the company to scrutiny regarding its ability to meet set goals and expectations.

While the agreement shows growth, the need to emphasize "solid traction" in the financial sector may indicate challenges in other areas of their business or market segments, suggesting a lack of broader success.

FAQ

What is Banzai International, Inc.?

Banzai International, Inc. is a leading marketing technology company providing AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses.

What new agreement has Banzai announced?

Banzai has expanded its agreement with RBC Capital Markets, granting an enterprise license for OpenReel.

How does OpenReel benefit financial firms?

OpenReel allows financial firms to create personalized, branded video content efficiently for wealth managers and stakeholders.

Who are some clients using Banzai's OpenReel platform?

Clients include Bristol Myers Squibb, Ingram Micro, DXC Technology, Insider Inc., and US Steel, among others.

What is the mission of Banzai?

Banzai's mission is to help customers grow by enabling effective targeting, engagement, and measurement of customers.

SEATTLE, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Banzai International, Inc.





(NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced it has expanded its agreement with RBC Capital Markets.





As part of the expanded agreement, RBC Capital Markets’ Wealth Marketing Division will have an enterprise license for usage of OpenReel, Banzai’s leading digital video creation platform.





“This agreement reinforces our strategy of expansion in the enterprise,” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “Having already been working with RBC Global Asset Management, this deal shows movement throughout the enterprise into the wealth marketing division, doubling our current engagement and validating our growth in the enterprise space. We are seeing solid traction in the financial sector, where the OpenReel Creator tool gives global financial firms the ability to offer standardized branded video with personalization at scale for their wealth managers, partners, and other stakeholders.”





OpenReel empowers organizations to efficiently produce high-quality, branded video content at scale. Its platform enables users to remotely direct, record, edit, and collaborate on professional-grade video projects, significantly streamlining the production process and ensuring brand consistency. OpenReel serves a global enterprise client base, including industry leaders like Bristol Myers Squibb, Ingram Micro, DXC Technology, Insider Inc., and US Steel.







About RBC Capital Markets







The most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments around the globe recognize RBC Capital Markets as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking, and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region, which collectively encompasses 80% of the global investment banking fee pool.





RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Founded in 1864, RBC is one of the largest banks in the world and the fifth largest in North America, as measured by market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks. Learn more at



rbccm.com



.





We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at



rbc.com/community-social-impact



.







About Banzai







Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Customers who use Banzai's product suite include Autodesk, Dell Technologies, New York Life, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at





www.banzai.io





. For investors, please visit





https://ir.banzai.io





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.







Investor Relations







Chris Tyson





Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235









BNZI@mzgroup.us













www.mzgroup.us











Media







Nancy Norton





Chief Legal Officer, Banzai









media@banzai.io







