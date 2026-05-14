Banzai International (BNZI) Price Target Increased by 1,900.00% to 231.20

The average one-year price target for Banzai International (NasdaqCM:BNZI) has been revised to $231.20 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of $11.56 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $504.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,478.22% from the latest reported closing price of $5.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banzai International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNZI is 0.00%, an increase of 122.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 124.43% to 451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 24.72% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Fiduciary Trust holds 126K shares representing 12.31% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 79K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 48.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNZI by 83.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 57.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNZI by 24.56% over the last quarter.

Visionary Wealth Advisors holds 12K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company.

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