Banzai International Appoints Dean Ditto As Chief Financial Officer

July 09, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Marketing technology company Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) announced Wednesday the appointment of Dean Ditto as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective July 14, 2025.

Ditto replaces Interim Chief Financial Officer, Alvin Yip, who will continue with the Company in the role of Chief Accounting Officer.

Ditto brings in over 30 years' experience as a strategic financial leader with a track record of implementing critical business initiatives that drive profitable growth at both public and private companies.

Prior to joining Banzai, Ditto was Chief Financial Officer of Akerna Corp. a SaaS technology company where he led a corporate restructuring plan that produced cost savings of $6 million annually.

Previously, he was CFO of Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., a biotech and life sciences company, where he raised $40 million through public and private offerings to support drug and IP development and operations.

Ditto has also served in financial leadership roles at OSI Systems, Dental Lab Holdings, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Countrywide Home Loans, Giant Bicycle USA, and Ford Motor Co.

