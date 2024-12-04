News & Insights

Banzai engages ShareIntel to investigate potentially illegal trading activity

December 04, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Banzai (BNZI) International has engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services to review the trading history of the Company’s common stock. ShareIntel utilizes a patented process called DRIL-Down to aggregate and analyze and monitor repository data from reporting entities, broker-dealers and shareholders. Banzai management intends to utilize ShareIntel’s trusted advisory services to implement action plans to monitor and address any abusive activity, including the investigation of potential trading violations involving the Company’s stock, and litigation if warranted.

