Banzai announces listing transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market

Banzai (BNZI) International has received approval from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market to transfer their listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company’s securities were transferred from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on October 31, 2024. The transfer of the Company’s listing to The Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to have any impact on trading in the Company’s shares, and the Company’s shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol BNZI. On September 19, 2024, the Company had a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Paneland requested the transfer of its listing, pursuant to a plan to evidence compliance with the requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Following the hearing, the Panel granted the Company’s request to transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company’s continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market is subject to the company fulfilling the continued listing requirements by January 31, 2025.

